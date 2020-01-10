€300k funding awarded for Dundalk Leisure Centre

€300k in funding has been approved under the new Large Scale Sport Infrastructure Fund (LSSIF) for Dundalk Leisure Centre (Aura Leisure Centre).

Commenting on the funding announcement, Fergus O'Dowd said:

“The money awarded to the Dundalk Leisure Facility will go towards the upgrade of the swimming pool wet changing village with a major emphasis on modernising disability access.

“The overall project cost is €492k and the stream 2 monies awarded today will go a significant way to bringing this upgrade one step closer.”

The Fine Gael TD added:

“I supported this particular project directly to Minister Brendan Griffin in 2018, I have also seen the benefit of a similar upgrade that took place in the Drogheda Leisure Centre recently which has transformed the changing facilities and made the leisure centre much more accessible.”

“Sport has the capacity to knit communities together and it is important that we continue to invest in sport at a local level.”

Minister Griffin said:

“This is a very good day for Irish sport. Our priority remains to get as many people participating in sport as possible. The successful projects announced today include a mix of sports stadia which will be graced by our elite athletes but also swimming pools and other sports facilities which will be used by all ages and abilities.

"Of course, seeing their sporting heroes competing at iconic venues also inspires young people to participate in sport”.