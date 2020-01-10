Council says capacity not an issue at Dundalk sewage treatment plant

Members heard at the Dundalk Municipal District January meeting, that capacity issues were not an issue at the sewage treatment plant at the Point Road in Dundalk, after questions were asked about Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) coming from the plant and driving through Blackrock.

Cllr Emma Coffey raised the issue, querying why HGVs were coming from a “state of the art” sewage plant and driving though Blackrock village.

The Fianna Fáil councillor was asking if capacity was an issue at the plant and also why such large vehicles were driving through Blackrock when more suitable roads could have been taken.

Cllr Coffey pointed to the amount of work being done on roads and footpaths in the area and asked what was the point, when subsidence could be caused by HGVs possibly needlessly driving through the seaside village.

In response, the meeting heard from Senior Engineer John O’Hagan that capacity was not an issue, but that sludge was being taken from smaller plants to the Point Road plant for treatment. Mr O’Hagan said he did not know however, why HGVs were taking a route through Blackrock.