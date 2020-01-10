Louth TD calls for support to stop pension age increase to 67 years

Louth TD Imelda Munster has called on all parties in Dáil Éireann to support the Sinn Féin bill to stop planned pension age increases, which will be debated in the Dáil in the coming weeks.



In a statement released by Deputy Munster today, the Sinn Féin TD said:



“Fine Gael plan to increase the pension age to 67 years in January 2021, with a further increase to 68 years planned for 2028. This would mean that today’s workers, particularly those approaching retirement, may not access their State Pension at 66 years, as is their current entitlement.

“These increases will see Ireland have one of the highest pension ages in the world – well above the majority of our EU counterparts."

Deputy Munster explained what she sees as the challenges for those affected by the planned pension age as follows:

“At the moment, people who have worked hard all their lives who are obliged by contract to retire at 65 years are forced on to a jobseekers payment for one year before they can receive their State Pension at 66 years. From next year, retirees will be forced on to a jobseekers payment for two years.

“This is an injustice to workers who have worked hard and paid their taxes, in some cases for a lifetime.

“Sinn Féin have consistently called on the Government to suspend these pension age increases. They were agreed behind closed doors without any debate or vote and therefore, they should not go ahead.



“Our bill calling on the Government to establish a Pension Age Task Force will look at pension age and make recommendations based on evidence rather than cost cutting. This Bill will be debated in the Dáil in the coming weeks.



“Nobody due to retire should be forced on to a Jobseekers payment. I hope that all parties will support this Sinn Féin Bill", Deputy Munster concluded.