Mark Dearey to run for Green Party in Louth in general election

Mark Dearey has been selected by the Green Party to run as its candidate in Louth and East Meath in the upcoming general election.

The Green Party candidate shared the news this morning on social media.

Mr Dearey was active in local politics from 2004 up to 2019, when he stepped down from local politics after the 2019 local elections.

"I am excited about running and talking about inclusive politics and radical climate action. Everyone matters. Everywhere matters", he commented this morning on Twitter, revealing the news.