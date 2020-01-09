Forecaster warns of 'potentially dangerous storm' hitting Ireland early next week

A forecaster is warning of the potential for a dangerous storm on Monday with others possibly following next week.

In a post this morning, Weather Alerts Ireland is warning that this morning's charts still show a storm potentially hitting Ireland.

The post states, "This low pressure will be pushed in by the Jet Stream from the Atlantic and strengthening as it comes. This storm definitely has the potential to be the next named storm Brendan. This would bring warnings of minimum orange levels as charts are showing winds in excess of 110 km/h. This is definitely one to watch."

In its latest forecast, Met Eireann states that current indications are for a very wet and windy day on Monday with strong and gusty south to southeast winds and gales expected along all coasts. The rain will be heavy and persistent at times with localised flooding possible.

In a separate post, Weather Alerts Ireland is warning of potential coastal flooding associated with the weather system.

According to the post, the most likely time for flooding looks to be Monday evening and Tuesday morning when there is very high tides.

