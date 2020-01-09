Calls for public parks in Dundalk to be secured to prevent anti-social behaviour and crime

A call was made at the Dundalk Municipal District January meeting, for public parks in the area to be secured at night to prevent anti-social behaviour and crime.

Cllr Sean Kelly raised the issue, asking for clarification on the closing times of the parks in Dundalk, including St Helena Park and Ice House Hill.

In response the meeting heard that the closing time was 5pm. Cllr Kelly advised the meeting however that the gates at the parks in town were open past 5pm on most days. The Fianna Fáil councillor later commented that the gates were open past 8pm at night in some cases.

Commenting after the meeting, Cllr Kelly said:

''I raised this issue last month and have been advised that all parks are closed by 5pm in the months of November, December and January but I have been contacted by a number of locals who have said that parks in question Ice House Hill, St Helenas and Aisling Park are often opened a lot longer.

"This is a concern given it raises the opportunity that these open spaces could be used for anti-social behavior and crime such as underage drinking.

"The residents who live in this area are also affected by this unruly behaviour by some sections of society which goes against the very purpose of public parks which is a community space for all to enjoy and respect."

Cllr Kelly added:

"In a worst case scenario we have seen what can happen with the horrific attack that occurred on the River Walk at the Castletown River last year.

"By keeping public parks past dark we are increasing the chances of this happening again and must act to prevent it. The Council has undertaken to ensure that all public parks are secured at the time agreed and we must welcome that."