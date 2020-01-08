Dundalk councillors hear Linenhall St junction will not be widened

The junction at Linenhall Street and Church Street in Dundalk will not be widened, in spite of recent traffic congestion issues, councillors heard last night at the Dundalk Municipal District January meeting.

As reported by the Democrat last month, motorists turning left onto Church Street from Linenhall Street were having difficulty getting past approaching traffic, due to the sharp turn at the junction.

Cllr Sean Kelly raised the issue at the January meeting, asking if the footpath could be taken back as cars turning onto Church Street were veering over to the other lane.

Cllr Ruairí Ó Murchú also spoke on the issue, saying that he had been informed by Director of Services, Frank Pentony that a safety audit would take place at the location at the end of the works, but the issue relating to traffic was making it very difficult for large vehicles to get past one another on Church Street.

Cllr Conor Keelan welcomed the news that there would be a safety audit carried out at the end of the works, and acknowledged that the work in the area is unfinished, but voiced his concerns that with the March completion date upcoming, there is a need to ensure the junction is working fully.

In response however, the meeting heard that the junction would not be widened. Members heard that the junction takes the speed limit on the street into account and that they "don't want cars flying out the junction", as there would be a pedestrian crossing near it.

Senior Engineer John O'Hagan told the meeting that the aim was that there would be a feel of a plaza at the location, where pedestrians could cross safely.

With new road markings yet to go down in the area and a new set of traffic lights to go in at the Green Church, it is hoped that this would improve the situation, the meeting was told.