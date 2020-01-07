Arrest made in investigation into ATM thefts

Gardaí in Monaghan have arrested a man in his late twenties in Castleblayney during the course of their investigations into the thefts of ATM machines in the Northwest and Eastern Regions.

The man was arrested yesterday for an offence contrary to Section 73 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.

The man has an address in Northern Ireland.

He is currently being detained at Monaghan Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

Meanwhile, today, as part of a Joint Agency Task Force co-ordination, with the PSNI in support of An Garda Síochána, a search was carried out in the Crossmaglen area of County Armagh.