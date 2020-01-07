Store person required at Deeside Agri Services in mid Louth

Deeside Agri Services are an established business in mid-Louth dealing with retail customers for many years.

They are looking for a store person at their branch in Richardstown, Dunleer, Co Louth.

The suitable person should be comfortable with handling delivery dockets for goods both inwards and outwards and have excellent attention for detail.

They should also be able to deal effortlessly with customers in a mannerly way. Experience with forklift work will also help.

Candidate needs to be flexible as other yard duties will be expected during other times of the year.

Interested people should send CV to info@deesideagri.ie or send to the office at the above address before January 20th.