Legal Secretary/Receptionist required for busy solicitors’ practice in Dundalk
MacGinley Quinn Solicitors are currently recruiting a legal secretary/receptionist for their busy solicitors’ practice in Dundalk.
A professional friendly manner, excellent organisational, interpersonal, telephone and typing skills are essential for this role.
Legal experience a definite advantage.
Apply in writing with full CV to info@mgq.ie.
