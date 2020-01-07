SPONSORED CONTENT

Legal Secretary/Receptionist required for busy solicitors’ practice in Dundalk

Donard McCabe

MacGinley Quinn Solicitors are currently recruiting a legal secretary/receptionist for their busy solicitors’ practice in Dundalk.

A professional friendly manner, excellent organisational, interpersonal, telephone and typing skills are essential for this role.

Legal experience a definite advantage.

Apply in writing with full CV to info@mgq.ie