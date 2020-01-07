Committee defends holding parade in Dundalk on eve of St Patrick's Day

The committee behind the St Patrick’s Day festival in Dundalk has said that it is “always willing to engage with the public and welcomes constructive feedback”, following a slew of negative commentary on social media regarding plans to hold the St Patrick’s Day Parade on the evening of March 16.

“We have to try something new and do not have to be bound by tradition, particularly given the Parade’s absence in 2019,” committee chairperson, Cllr Conor Keelan explained to the Dundalk Democrat.

Among the reasons given on social media for opposing holding the parade on March 16, was that commentators felt it goes against tradition.

Some commentators also said that it makes it more difficult for parents to bring their children to the parade in the absence of adequate public transport.

The theme of “Urban Green” was announced last week as the theme of the festival. On St Patrick’s Day, there will be a family fun zone at the Market Square, with music and entertainment and traditional music at another stage at St Nicholas Quarter.

“We decided to build on Frostival and the Derry Halloween as concepts. We will be the only Parade in 2020 held at night in Ireland, itself a highly novel concept”, explained Cllr Keelan.

“Urban Green has been chosen as the theme for this festival. Urban recognises the re-generation of Church Street/Clanbrassil Street and the recent Seek Festival which commemorated street art in Dundalk.

“Green represents both St. Patrick's Day and environmental issues and credentials. We aim to make the 2020 event the Greenest ever festival."

“The Committee is always willing to engage with the public and welcomes constructive feedback.

“We hope there will be the usual great community response from the Dundalk public in the coming weeks."

“We continue to engage in a positive manner with all stakeholders and will keep you aware of further developments as they arise”, Cllr Keelan added.