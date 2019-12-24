Nativity crib in Ardee church captures the magic of the Christmas story

Many are puzzled by the origins of the crib. Although the Gospels which date from the late first century A.D. provide the key elements of the Christmas story, the crib only emerged in the Middle Ages.

In 1223, St Francis of Assisi arranged a gathering of townspeople in a cave above the town of Greccio to enact the story of Jesus’ birth. The isolated location reminded Francis of the rocky outskirts by the cave of the nativity near Bethlehem which he had visited as a pilgrim to the Holy Land.

The townspeople assembled on Christmas Eve night. Some, along with their animals, took the roles of the various characters in the crib. This first crib was very much a living crib with real people and animals in a cold cave outside the comforts of the town. The story of Jesus’ birth came very much to life as the people enacted the scene.

The practice of making cribs became instantly popular and spread rapidly throughout Europe.

The term ‘crib’ strictly refers to only one element of the scene, namely the manger which will hold the central character, the infant Jesus, when Christmas arrives.

Over time the term ‘crib’ has come to refer to the whole setting. The elements of the crib come mostly from the Gospels of Luke and Matthew.

The key figures of Mary, Joseph and the infant Jesus occur in each but there are differences. The visit of the shepherds only appears in Luke, while the visit of the Magi appears only in Matthew. Each evangelist seeks to emphasise different aspects.

In Luke, the birth of the Saviour is first announced by the angels to poor shepherds on their night watch. The sign for the shepherds is an infant wrapped in swaddling clothes and lying in a manger. Familiarity dulls our senses to the very ordinary and humble appearance of Christ on earth. Christ our saviour is born in a makeshift dwelling and laid in a manger. Christ shares our human lot fully, sharing the lot of the homeless and the dispossessed.

In Matthew’s Gospel, the Magi see a star and guided by its light come to Bethlehem. They are foreigners from a distant land who represent all the distant nations who will come to worship Jesus. They bring gifts of gold symbolising Jesus’ kingship, incense symbolising his divinity and myrrh which points to the future anointing of Jesus’ body for burial.

Tradition holds that there were three Magi, based on the three gifts brought to Jesus. The Gospel doesn’t say how many Magi there were or even if some or all were women. Traditionally, the three are depicted as representatives of the three known continents at the time, Europe, Asia and Africa. In an increasingly multicultural Ireland, the crib is a fitting expression of openness and inclusivity.

Some might suspect that the animal lover St Francis chose for the ox and donkey the best places at either side of Jesus in the manger. They are selected because together they indicate the time of salvation.

The prophet Isaiah opens his prophecy with this statement: “The ox knows its owner, and the donkey its master’s crib; but Israel does not know, my people do not understand.” The ox and donkey point to Jesus as our saviour now come among us. At this time when the earth is threatened by climate change, it is worth noting that all creation has reason to rejoice at Jesus’ birth.

Many homes and all churches have cribs at this time of year. Each church has its own style of crib. The church of the nativity of Our Lady in Ardee has a crib (in the accompanying photo) was specially designed by the late Conor Farrell of Mountrush, Ardee.

The crib can be seen from all angles. In the final days before Christmas the empty manger is visible to all. Our longing grows to see Jesus take his place, for without him the whole crib scene appears pointless and our whole celebration of Christmas loses its meaning. By this open design our expectation heightens for Christ to take his place among us.

The impact of the birth of Jesus is captured by Pope Francis in his letter from Greccio on December 1st, when he states:

“By being born in a manger, God himself launches the only true revolution that can give hope and dignity to the disinherited and the outcast: the revolution of love, the revolution of tenderness.”

The late Conor Farrell, to whom I dedicate this article, exemplified this true revolution and wished all to behold its inauguration with Christ’s birth. May this revolution take place in every heart and so bring Christ’s gift of peace to every family and community.