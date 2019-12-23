Louth County Council
More than 105 cubes of diesel sludge recovered in Louth in 2019
15 IBCs recovered in November alone
The illegal dumping of diesel sludge continues to be a problem in Louth, with over 105 IBCs (intermediate bulk containers) of diesel sludge dumped in the county up to the end of November.
A total of 15 IBC’s along with five 25 litre drums of diesel sludge were recovered by Louth County Council in November 2019, with the approximate cost of clean-up and disposal of the material is €18,750.
There were 4 incidences of laundered diesel waste. The locations were Glemore, Greyacre Road and two incidents at Carnmore.
Up to the end of November, a total of 105 IBC’s were recovered in Louth at a cost of approximately €131,250 to the Council.
