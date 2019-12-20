Cash boost for animal welfare organisations in Louth announced

Funding of €55,000 has been awarded to animal welfare organisations in Louth, including two in Dundalk, local TD Fergus O'Dowd has announced today.

Dundalk Dog Rescue is to receive €12,000, while Louth SPCA is to benefit from €23,000, the local TD confirmed. In Drogheda, €20,000 has been awarded to Drogheda Animal Rescue.

Commenting on the funding announcement, Deputy O Dowd said:

“This funding will contribute to the protection of surrendered, abandoned and at-risk animals. Drogheda Animal Rescue (DAR), Louth SPCA and Dundalk Dog Rescue all do great work here in the county and I am thrilled to see this recognised and funding made available to help this excellent work to continue.

“The staff and volunteers who work in these organisations do outstanding work and I would like to take this opportunity to recognise their contribution.”

O’Dowd continued: “The reform of the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013, which replaced legislation going back over a hundred years, was a particular milestone in providing a modern-day legislative basis to support animal welfare policies and objectives.

“This legislation enshrined the Five Freedoms concept and introduced mandatory standards to provide for positive welfare for animals.

“I am delighted that my colleague Minister Creed will also introduce new legislation on the sale and supply of pet animals, and publishing a voluntary Code of Practice for Sellers and Suppliers of Pets.

“Anyone selling or supplying more than 5 pet animals in a given year must register with DAFM. All advertisements of pet animals must include certain minimum information about the pet and the seller or supplier, including in respect of dogs, its microchip number.

“The Code contains guidelines on animal welfare and also addresses public health concerns, for example the need for good hygiene when handling animals, and the potential risk to the health of children associated with contact with reptiles”