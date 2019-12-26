Enjoy Christmas and then set your goals for the New Year

Let’s take it as a a given that we are all going to over indulge this Christmas. And why shouldn’t we? We deserve to let our hair down and our belts hang loose for a few days every year.

Honestly, there’s nothing better than half a selection box and a couple of Chocolate Mikado for breakfast, washed down with the fizzy drink of your choice.

Unfortunately, that means that come January, a lot of us will be looking in the mirror and regretting a food filled festive season.

Now this article doesn’t hold the secret to dropping back a dress size in two weeks or getting down one or two notches on the belt.

And it’s not because the next few hundred word are not helpful, it’s because quick fixes simply don’t work.

Quick fixes focus on restriction and deprivation, not freedom and satisfaction. This mindset is not sustainable. Nobody can live, or wants to live off a kale diet or a brutal daily workout. So how do you get the results you want?

Well we have a few helpful tips to help you make that sustainable change.

Tip 1 - Keep it simple!

Small changes to your diet and lifestyle are more sustainable than dramatic overhauls. By making small changes over a period of time, helps to keep you motivated and on track and develop a habit - a good habit!

Tip 2 - Set realistic goals

90% of people will make a resolution to lose weight in the New Year but it’s not a very specific goal and so they inevitably end up failing. It is the same with fitness goals; you want to get fitter but you need to ask yourself some questions first. Would you like to run a 5k or 10k? What about strength goals? Or maybe you’d like to learn a perfect a handstand. These goals are more actionable than vague ones.

Tip 3 - Have a plan

A great philosopher once said, “a goal without a plan is just a wish.” Your plan could be as simple as losing 0.5kg a week, to give you confidence on your summer holidays. Maybe your plan is to run the local 5k race in May. By having a deadline and a definite goal, it is very easy to plan.

Tip 4 - Kick into action

The next part is often the hardest. Here is where you put those plans into action. Another wise philosopher once said “No change can happen without taking action.” This is often where many people fail to succeed. The easiest way to make changes is to make them small and manageable. If you always miss that evening class, try bringing your gym gear with you to work. Miss the class and you’re guaranteed to feel bad, and that’s a mental setback.

Tip 5 - Stay on the wagon

With sustainable change, consistency is the key, unlike the quick fix where you go all out for a few weeks but fall off the wagon. With small achievable changes, you start to achieve victories in your diet or fitness routine and the long-term goals are easier to visualise and accomplish.

Tip 6 - Be better, not perfect

My last tip for achieving long term results is to aim for better not perfect. Everybody is human, even us personal trainers have lazy days or choose the unhealthy option over the salad! Treat yourself (just not every day) and this will help you stay on track and smash those goals in 2020 and beyond.