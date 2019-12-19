SPONSORED CONTENT
Global engineering firm hiring for a range of roles
Jos Alert
Global engineering firm, Suir Engineering is currently hiring for a broad range of positions across this locality and Ireland, including:
- Apprentices, Electrical and plumbing
- Electricians
- E&L Technicians
- QA/QC M&E
- High Voltage Commissioners
- Engineers M&E
- Quantity Surveyors
- Health & Safety Officers
- General Operatives
Suir Engineering is a global organisation - our family culture and values remain. Competitive salaries. Opportunities to work abroad and continuous training and development.
Find out about all our opportunities at:
www.suireng.ie or send your CV FAO Orlagh at hrd@suireng.ie
