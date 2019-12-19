Global engineering firm hiring for a range of roles

Global engineering firm, Suir Engineering is currently hiring for a broad range of positions across this locality and Ireland, including:

- Apprentices, Electrical and plumbing

- Electricians

- E&L Technicians

- QA/QC M&E

- High Voltage Commissioners

- Engineers M&E

- Quantity Surveyors

- Health & Safety Officers

- General Operatives

Suir Engineering is a global organisation - our family culture and values remain. Competitive salaries. Opportunities to work abroad and continuous training and development.

Find out about all our opportunities at:

www.suireng.ie or send your CV FAO Orlagh at hrd@suireng.ie