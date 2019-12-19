Trade Counter Staff wanted for Electrical Wholesale Business

TRADE COUNTER SALES STAFF WANTED

Due to continued growth Advanced Electrical are currently inviting applications for a Trade-Counter staff for its Electrical Wholesale Business.

Your role will be to develop and penetrate our existing commercial customer base while also developing new commercial and retail opportunities.

The role will be managing a busy trade-counter environment including sales, purchasing, customer service and account management. The role will also involve marketing and promoting the Advanced Electrical Brand via social media and online platforms.

If you want a career with Advanced Electrical Wholesale you’ll need to be extremely hard-working, self-motivated, resilient and tenacious, in return we will offer you a highly attractive package and a structured career path. You’ll need to enjoy working at a fast pace, be passionate about what you do and have an overwhelming desire to succeed. Experience is preferred but not necessary as full training will be given.

Our products are targeted at every sector of the Electrical trade from industrial to small to medium-sized companies and sole traders and the position will involve communicating over a broad cross-section of clients to increase our market share.

Applications to be sent for the attention of the Managing Director at info@advancedsecurity.ie