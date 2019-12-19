36 new homes planned for Ecco Road in Dundalk

An application seeking planning permission for 36 new homes on a site at the Ecco Road in Ard Easmuinn in Dundalk, has been lodged this week with Louth County Council.

The application lodged under the name Hanlon McMahon Ecco, seeks permission for the demolition of a shed on the site and the construction of two blocks of apartments, one block consisting of 15 two-bedroom apartments and one block consisting of 12 two-bedroom apartments

It also seeks to construct six three-storey, semi-detached four bedroom dwellings and three two-storey terraced three bed room dwellings.

A decision is due by February 20, 2020 with submissions due by January 30.