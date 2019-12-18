Joe Rooney bares all for Louth charity calendar

Fr Ted bad boy, Fr Damo (aka comedian Joe Rooney) features on a 2020 National Tree Council calendar - in the buff!

Yes, Joe bares all (with his modesty protected by strategically placed bark) on the front cover, in efforts to boost funds for the Tree Council and raise awareness of climate change, nature, flora and fauna in Ireland.

'Support for this project has been amazing since the beginning - and the beneficiaries are the trees!' said creator Eimear O'Kane.

Each month features a nude woodland scene, with 'bits' behind branches, bark and blossoms! Models hail from all over Ireland, with many from the Drogheda area where the calendar was shot in the leafy gardens of the historic Listoke House.

Proprietor and horticulturalist Patricia Barrow (75) actually stripped off in support of her favourite interests - trees, woodlands and nature.

Creative content, model selection, positioning, theming and actual photography was by talented actor, singer and activist, Eimear O'Kane, sister of IFTA best actress and Dancing with the Stars finalist, Deirdre O'Kane, and tv presenter and property expert Liz O'Kane.

Louth Tree Calendar 2020 was officially launched at Listoke House, Ballymakenny, Drogheda, County Louth on Sunday 15 December by Tree Council CEO, Brendan Fitzsimons. Calendars are now on sale in the Drogheda area and through Louth Tree Calendar Facebook page at a cost of €10. See www.facebook.com/Louth-Tree-Calendar-109846127161991/ for more details.



The following shops are stocking the charity calendar across Co Louth:



DUNDALK

Relish the Moment, Jocelyn St

Strandfield

Johnny's Turkish Barber, Francis St, Townparks

DUNLEER

Amici Flowers & Gifts

Allcare Pharmacy

CLOGHERHEAD

Corrs Pharmacy

Credit Union

Mace

