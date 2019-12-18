SPONSORED CONTENT

Essexford Joinery have a number of vacancies

To further our expansion plans, Essexford Joinery are currently seeking qualified candidates in the following positions:

- Qualified Sprayer
- Qualified Joiner
* Minimum 4 years' experience

- General Operative
Only seeking candidates with at least a year experience in similar roles -  MUST HAVE OWN TRANSPORT

Please forward full CV and covering letter, via post /e-mail, to the following:

Tel: 042-9661541, Bruce, Ext: 213
Email: bleathem@essexfordjoinery.com

Essexford Joinery Works Ltd, Stradeen, Carrickmacross, Co. Monaghan