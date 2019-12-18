SPONSORED CONTENT
Essexford Joinery have a number of vacancies
Jobs Alert
Essexford Joinery have a number of vacancies
To further our expansion plans, Essexford Joinery are currently seeking qualified candidates in the following positions:
- Qualified Sprayer
- Qualified Joiner
* Minimum 4 years' experience
- General Operative
Only seeking candidates with at least a year experience in similar roles - MUST HAVE OWN TRANSPORT
Please forward full CV and covering letter, via post /e-mail, to the following:
Tel: 042-9661541, Bruce, Ext: 213
Email: bleathem@essexfordjoinery.com
Essexford Joinery Works Ltd, Stradeen, Carrickmacross, Co. Monaghan
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on