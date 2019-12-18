Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday, December 18, 2019

The death has occurred of Margaret Bracken (née Malone) of 8 Blackwater Court, Dundalk

Beloved daughter of the late Anthony and Margaret and loving wife of the late Tommy. Predeceased by her brother Michael, and great-granddaughter Leah. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing sons and daughters Anthony, Maria, Tammy, Susan, Eve and Amy, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchhildren, great-granddaughter Maisie, brother Dessie, sisters Eileen and Philomena, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home (Eircode A91 E4E1) from 12 noon on Wednesday. Removal on Friday to St. Joseph's Redemptorist Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Gerry Curley of McSwiney Street, Dundalk

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved husband of the late Rose, father of James, Paul, Robert, Jannette and the late Liam and brother of Florence, Olive, Francis, Lasairina and the late Majella and Anne. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing sons, daughter, sisters, brother, grandchildren Louise, Faye, Ben, Aidan and Kiera, daughters-in-law Maryanne and Wendy, son-in-law Chris, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing in the Serenity Room of Quinn's Funeral Homes, Bridge Street on Thursday from 4pm-7.30pm. Removal on Friday to St. Joseph's Redemptorist Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Funeral Home private on Friday, please

The death has occurred of David (Drac) McCrudden, Formerly Marian Park, Dundalk

Unexpectedly, at home in Tullycross, Connemara. Beloved son of Finola and the late Tommy and dear brother of Thomas, Anne, Mary and Laurence. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing mother, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Therese St. Joseph's Church, Letterfrack from 5pm to 7pm on Wednesday. Reposing in the Serenity Room of Quinn's Funeral Homes, Bridge Street, Dundalk on Friday from 3pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday at 10.30am, to St. Nicholas' Church, Dundalk, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Brid-a-Crin Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy, Pat) Murphy of Ballybinaby/Hackballscross, Dundalk

Passed away peacefully at his home with his loving family by his side. Beloved husband of Rose. Cherished father of Maria, Roisin, Aidan and Gerard. Predeceased by his daughter Yvonne. Dear father-in-law of Paudraig and Sarah. Loving Grandfather of Cathal, Ruby Rose, Patrick Gerard, Daithi, Donnacha, Eirin, Annie, Cian, Tomas and Oisin.

Sacred Heart Of Jesus Have Mercy On His Soul

Reposing at his home from 12 noon on Wednesday. Funeral on Friday December 20th (House Private on the morning of funeral), leaving at 10.15am (via Cornonagh) to St Brigid's Church, Glassdrummond, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, grandchidren & entire family circle.