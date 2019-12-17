Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday, December 17, 2019

The death has occurred of Gerry Curley of McSwiney Street, Dundalk

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved husband of the late Rose, father of James, Paul, Robert and Jannette and brother of Florence, Olive, Francis, Lasairina and the late Majella and Anne. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing sons, daughter, sisters, brother, grandchildren Louise, Faye, Ben, Aidan and Kiera, daughters-in-law Maryanne and Wendy, son-in-law Chris, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing in the Serenity Room of Quinn's Funeral Homes, Bridge Street on Thursday from 4pm-7.30pm. Removal on Friday to St. Joseph's Redemptorist Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Funeral Home private on Friday, please

The death has occurred of Margaret Bracken (née Malone) of 8 Blackwater Court, Dundalk

Beloved daughter of the late Anthony and Margaret and loving wife of the late Tommy. Predeceased by her brother Michael, and great-granddaughter Leah. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing sons and daughters Anthony, Maria, Tammy, Susan, Eve and Amy, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchhildren, great-granddaughter Maisie, brother Dessie, sisters Eileen and Philomena, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home (Eircode A91 E4E1) from 12 noon on Wednesday.

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Clarke of Rootate, Corcreaghy, Killanny, Louth

Peacefully at his home, 16th December 2019. Deeply regretted by his sisters Mary and Elizabeth and brothers Tom and Bernard. Sadly missed by his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Kieran Bros. Funeral Home, Hall Street, Kingscourt, Co. Cavan (Eir Code A82 R3W2), on Tuesday (17th December) from 4pm until 9pm. Removal on Wednesday morning (18th December) to St. Enda's Church, Killanny, for Funeral Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donation, if desired, to The North Louth Hospice (Dundalk). Funeral home private to family members only on Wednesday morning please.

The death has occurred of Daniel (Dan) Kane of Ballybailie, Ardee, Louth

Peacefully in his 91st year at Boyne View House Nursing Home, Drogheda. Dan will be sadly missed by his loving wife Pauline, daughters Mary, Bernadette, Geraldine and Yvonne, sons Tony, Pat and Paul, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May he Rest in Peace

Dan will repose at his residence on Monday (16th) from 7pm to 9pm and on Tuesday (17th) from 1pm to 9pm. House private on Wednesday morning please. Removal on Wednesday morning (18th) to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee arriving for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Ballapousta Cemetery.

Family Flowers Only Please

The death has occurred of David Martin of Liosdubh, Armagh Road and formerly of McDermott's Terrace, Dundalk

Peacefully, at home, 14th December 2019. David, much loved son of the late Kevin and Theresa and brother of Anna Cowan, Barbara Mc Gahon, Theresa Capraz, Jacqueline Duffy and the late Frank and Philip. Deeply regretted by his sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at McGeough's Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street, from 3pm until 7pm on Tuesday. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.45am to St Patrick’s Cathedral arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only donations to the Simon Community.

The death has occurred of Brendan (Aggie) O'Hara of Hyde Park, Dundalk

Unexpectedly, at home. Beloved son of the late Frank and Agnes, partner of Ellie (Kirwan) and brother of Gerry (Stafford, UK) and the late Vincent, Kathleen, Anne, Charlotte and Patrick, who died in infancy. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing partner and her son Matthew, brother, sister-in-law Anne, brothers-in-law Seán and Mark, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at home from 12 noon-8pm on Tuesday and Wednesday. Removal on Thursday at 10.30am, proceeding on foot to St. Joseph's Redemptorist Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am., followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the North Louth Hospice and Homecare Foundation c/o Quinn's Funeral Homes.