Go ahead given for 91 new homes at Red Barns Road in Dundalk

Louth County Council have given the go ahead for 91 new homes at a site at the Red Barns road in Dundalk.

The application, submitted by Wonderglade Unlimited Company, sought permission for development on a site north of the Springfield Manor development, east of Willowdale and south of Hazel Close and includes an existing dwelling known as 'Rose Cottage' which will be refurbished as part of the proposed development.

The developer originally sought planning permission to refurbish the existing Rose Cottage as well as construct 62 single storey and two storey dwellings, comprising 11 two-bed; 45 three-bed and six four-bed houses.

The development would also consist of the construction of 19 apartments in a two-storey building, comprising five one-bed and 14 two-bed apartments.

Significant Further Information submitted on November 21 however, provides for among other items, a total of 91 new residential units and refurbishment of Rose Cottage.

A vehicular access and a dedicated pedestrian access will be provided off the Red Barns Road, according to the application, as well as provision for car and bicycle parking.