PICS: O’Fiaich students give dogs at Dundalk Dog Rescue a Christmas pampering session

The students from O’Fiaich Institute Level 5 Animal Science and Care course brought in some dogs from Dundalk Dog Rescue as part of their Animal Grooming module this week.

The dogs came in for a pampering session before Christmas and left bathed, brushed and clipped wearing their doggie perfume and a special Christmas bandana!

Well done to all the students. To make a donation to Dundalk Dog Rescue you can contact them through their Facebook page or call 087 1854360 for information on giving one of these dogs a loving home.