Louth councillor calls for traffic calming measures following 'frightening' crash at Bush

Louth County Councillor Erin McGreehan has called for traffic calming measures at Bush Junction, following what Cllr McGreehan called a "frightenting" crash at the junction this morning.

Cllr McGreehan shared an image of the crash today, calling the junction a "death trap".

Calls for traffic calming measures at a number of areas in north Louth were called for at last week's Dundalk Municipal District December meeting by both Cllr McGreehan and Cllr Antoin Watters. The Council Executive said at the time, that they would be looked into.