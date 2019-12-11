Cost to attend Minor Injury Unit in Dundalk to be decreased

The fee to attend the Minor Injury Unit in Dundalk is to be reduced to €75, following an announcement made today by Minister for Health Simon Harris.

Dundalk councillor John McGahon has confirmed with the Dundalk Democrat, that the fee reduction which will take effect from next week, will apply to the Unit at the Louth County Hospital.

The decision was taken as part of a range of new measures to alleviate pressures on emergency departments in the country's public acute hospitals.

The Minor Injury Unit in Dundalk is one of 11 in the country which will see the fee reduced to €75.