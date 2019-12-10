Louth volunteers look to grow Childline’s Team of the Year

Volunteers from County Louth and surrounding areas, who go to remarkable efforts to ensure every child and young person in Ireland always has somewhere to turn, were awarded the ISPCC Childline ‘Team of the Year’ accolade at an event held recently.

Each of those awarded gives at least four hours of their week, every week, to listening to children and young people from across Ireland from the ISPCC Childline unit at Distillery House on Dyer Street in Drogheda. The team is now expanding and seeking to recruit new volunteers in the area.

Those who volunteer with Childline listen to, support and empower children who contact the service to talk about a wide variety of issues which may be on their minds. They don’t judge, but believe children and let them know they matter.

The ISPCC Volunteer Recognition Event, which took place recently at the Sheraton Hotel in Athlone, celebrated the committed service provided by longstanding Childline volunteers who help keep the service listening to children from six regional units nationwide.

The ISPCC expressed its thanks to local businesses in County Louth and across Ireland who generously donated raffle prizes and other items for the event.

ISPCC Chief Executive John Church praised the volunteers on their deserved recognition. He said:

“In addition to helping to facilitate Childline’s phone, online chat and text services, these volunteers have helped raise funds for the service, contributed to the organisation’s national working groups, provided additional cover and more besides.

"It is testament to the dedication of all of our volunteers that they come together, from all walks of life, to build fantastic teams with strong social bonds and a mission to ensure every child and young person always has somewhere to turn.”

Childline Regional Supervisor, Edel Myers, said:

“When children contact Childline, they are seeking a listening ear and often feel they have nowhere else to turn. They may initially appear very upset.

"They are listened to, believed and supported by a Childline volunteer, who gives them information on their rights. Every time a Childline volunteer listens to a child, they build self-worth and self-esteem in the child. This sense of self-esteem can last a lifetime.

“Those who volunteer with Childline in Drogheda form a committed, dedicated and reliable team. They are warm, welcoming and encouraging to each other and new volunteers. They have a great positive attitude and are dedicated to the ISPCC’s child-centred approach.

“Childline answers over 310,000 contacts every year from children and young people across Ireland. The service relies heavily on volunteers and is so grateful for the commitment they show at all of our units across the country.

“We are now seeking new volunteers and would love to hear from anyone interested in finding out more. No prior qualifications or experience is required, as full training is provided. As our award-winning volunteers show, a great sense of team spirit and peer support prevails at the unit.”

Information evenings will take place at the Childline unit at Distillery House, Dyer Street, Drogheda, from 7pm on Thursday January 9 and Wednesday January 15, 2020.

Anyone interested in attending is asked to email edel.myers@ispcc.ie or call Edel on 041 9833406 to register.