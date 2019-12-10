Louth TD welcomes plans to introduce national electoral register

Louth TD Declan Breathnach has welcomed the Government’s plans to introduce a national electoral register. The electoral register is currently maintained by the various City and County Councils across the country.

In the current system to register to vote or amend details, people must complete the paper process, have their form stamped in a Garda station before returning it to their local authority.

Commenting on the current process Deputy Breathnach commented:

“Our current system is a drawn-out and outdated system. I know of people who wanted to register to vote in the Local & European Elections in May but didn’t have enough time to complete the process before the deadline.”

The Louth TD said that Minister for Housing Planning and Local Government, Eoghan Murphy, is seeking cabinet approval for the new legislation.

According to Deputy Breathnach, the changes would mean people could register to vote and amend their details online. Teenagers under 18 will be able to pre-register so that they are automatically included on the electoral register when they turn 18. It would also mean end the supplementary register system and replace it with the one national register.

“Councils are responsible for compiling the Register of Electors every year," added Deputy Breathnach, "and Louth County Council complete their intensive door-to-door campaign to maintain the register.

"However, it will be much more cost and time efficient when individuals could complete the entire process themselves without having to leave their home. I hope these changes can be brought in before the next General Election to ensure as many people in Louth get to vote in that election.”