Status Yellow wind warning issued for Louth

Met Éireann have issued a Status Yellow weather warning this morning for Louth and all of Ireland.

The warning issued says that strong and gusty southwest winds will veer westerly early this afternoon with some severe and damaging gusts; heavy squally spells of rain continuing too.

The warning is valid until 4 pm today.

Met Éireann says that Tuesday will be a blustery day with strong winds and very gusty conditions associated with an active front moving eastwards across the country.

Generally, winds will be below warning thresholds but damage to some structures and trees, already weakened from the effects of Storm Atiyah, is possible.