Fundraiser in aid of Dundalk's homeless in Punters this Sunday

A host of local musicians will be coming together this Sunday December 15 at the Punters' Bar in Dundalk, to help raise funds for homeless people in Dundalk.

Beginning at 6.30 pm this Sunday, a lineup including Trevor Thompson, The Paul Bailey Band, Stephen Cunningham, Ray and Dan, Stewart Agnew, Andrew Healy, Mind the Gap and Arsonist Birds will all be performing at the fundraising night in the Park Street pub.

There will also be a raffle for prizes that have been kindly donated by local businesses.

Refreshments will also be served on the night.