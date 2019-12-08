Warning of wind damage as Storm Atiyah approaches Louth

Caution is advised today as Storm Atiyah approaches Louth, with Met Éireann's Status Yellow weather warning set to take affect from 1pm today.

Storm Atiyah (Ah-tee-ya) will track between Iceland and Ireland on Sunday, generating very strong winds across the country. Southwesterly winds, later veering northwesterly, will reach mean speeds between 50 and 65km/h with gusts between 90 and 110km/h.

The Status Yellow weather warning is valid from 1 pm today until Monday at 6 am.

See Met Éireann for updates.