Gardaí in Dundalk seize container in car park close to border

Gardaí in Dundalk say investigations are ongoing after a trailer was located and seized in a car-park near Drumad, County Louth on Friday December 6, at approximately 4.30 pm.

It is understood the trailer was a refrigerated container that was, according to LMFM news, taken from a premises on Red Lion Road in Loughgall, County Armagh yesterday.

The container is believed to have contained 50 beef carcasses, but when recovered by Gardaí, most of the beef had already been removed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Dundalk on 042 938 8400.