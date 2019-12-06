Weather warning issued for Louth as Storm Atiyah approaches

Met Éireann have issued a yellow weather warning for Louth and all of Leinster ahead of the approaching Storm Atiyah.

Storm Atiyah, Met Éireann say, will track between Iceland and Ireland on Sunday generating a swathe of very strong winds across the country.

A Status Yellow - wind warning for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford has been issued.

Met Éireann say that southwest winds later veering northwesterly will reach mean speeds of 50 to 60 km/h with gusts of up to 100 km/h.

The warning is valid from 3pm on Sunday December 8 to 6 am on Monday December 9.