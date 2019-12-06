Christmas carols celebrations in St Patrick's Parish Dundalk

St Patrick's parish in Dundalk are getting ready for Christmas with a couple of events they wish to invite everyone along to.

A Christmas carols celebration will take place at St Nicholas Catholic Church on Monday December 16 at 7pm, which is hosted by the seminarians from the Redemptoris Mater seminarian.

Admission is free but donations for the support of the seminarians formation are welcome.

Before this, on Saturday 14 at 4pm, the parish is hosting a Open Day for the Redemptoris Mater Seminary (the old De la Salle Monastery).

There will be a brief tour of the building and procession to the Crib, followed by refreshments. A warm welcome is extended to all.

To find out more, call the Redemptoris Mater Seminary on 042 933 6584.