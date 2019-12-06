Deaths in Dundalk - Friday, December 6, 2019

The death has occurred of Patrick McKevitt of Lordship/Piedmont, Jenkinstown, Dundalk

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved husband of the late Carmel and dear father of Shirley, Dominica and the late Patricia. Predeceased by his son-in-law Noel Woods and grandchildren Sonia and Anthony. He will be sadly missed by his daughters, grandchildren Gavin, Ryan, Shauna and Míchaél, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at home from 12 noon on Friday. Removal on Saturday to St. Mary's Church, Lordship, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Lordship Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Martin O'Donoghue of Smarmore, Ardee and Collon, Louth

Predeceased by his father Eddie mother Mary and brother Jim. Peacefully at The Louth Hospital. Sadly missed by his family Mary, Jim, Dave, Joyce, Clodagh and Ryan, brothers Charlie and Stephen. Daughter-in-law Annette, grandchildren Casey, Megan, Amy and Danny, Jim's partner Elaine and Clodagh's partner Keith, sisters-in-law Hazel and Teresa, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Watters Funeral Home, Collon this Thursday evening 6pm to 9pm and tomorrow, Friday, 6pm to 9pm. Removal Saturday to arrive at the Church of Mary Immaculate, Collon for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in The Hill of Slane Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

The death has occurred of Bridget-Bridgie Vallely, formerly of Mary Street North, Dundalk and Ardee

Peacefully, after being lovingly cared for in Moorehall Lodge Ardee. Predeceased by her parents Paddy and Masie, brothers and sisters. Very deeply regretted by her nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and the dedicated staff and her friends in Moorelodge Lodge.

Lord Rest Her Gentle Soul

Reposing at Moorehall Lodge Oratory Chapel, Ardee, from Friday afternoon 2pm to 4pm, and from Saturday morning 10am at Shevlin's Funeral Home Barrack Street, Dundalk, with removal at 10.50am, driving to Saint Joseph's Redemptorist Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.