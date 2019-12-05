Keenan Oyster Farm now recruiting in Carlingford

Keenan Oysters Ltd require full-time operators in Carlingford

The main work is manual and consists of producing and growing oysters for market. 2/3 of the work-time is outside (tide, turnings and loading bags, driving tractors and boats) , and 1/3 of the time is inside (packing, grading, selling, cleaning…)

Requirements:

- Good flexibility (hours changing), early mornings or evenings (proximity is more comfortable)

- Days & Night shift are not excluded

- 8-9 hrs/days and possibility of extra hours in special cases*

- Hourly rate (Brut) : 9,80€/hours (adaptable, possibility of evolution) + monthly bonus for efficiency, rigor and serious

- Break paid (+1h) and (+1h) for work on Sunday & (+1h) for Day/Night shift

- No special qualification required, but good physical condition essential

- Basic knowledge in mechanics and any others knowledges are welcome

- Works experiences preferable (CV or Reference of your past jobs)

- Ability to come to work by his/her own means, driving licence required (UE licence or Irish), any others licences (Boat,forklift) or training are welcome

- Minimum age over 18 years

- Avaibility to work 1 or 2 week-ends per month (flexibility on Sunday possible) 3 weeks of work per month

- Equipment provided (raincoat, boots…etc)

Contact : Camille on 087 607 3235 or Vincent on 087 668 7061

Email: keenan.oysterfarm@gmail.com

Facebook page: Keenan Oysters Ltd

++++++

Keenan Oyster farm are also recruiting now Part-time workers in Carlingford

Requirements :

- Outside work on the shore (turnings bags, loading bags, picking seafood)

- 4-5 hours in day shift and 4-5 hours in night shift, total 8 hours per day

- No special qualification required but good physical condition essential

- €60 per shift (120 €/days, GROSS PAY) + 1 extra hour if work on Sunday

- Ability to come to work by his own means (car, cycling, etc…)

- Minimum age 18 years old

- Up to 8 days of work per month included week-ends for week workers (weekend workers only : 2 weekends per month)

- Equipment provided (raincoat, boots…etc)

Contact: Camille on 087 607 3235 or Vincent on 087 668 7061

Email: keenan.oysterfarm@gmail.com

Facebook page: Keenan Oysters LTD