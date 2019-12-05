Arrests made in Louth arising from investigation into attempted murder in Dublin

Personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), have this morning carried out an operation arising from their investigation into the attempted murder of a person, in Dublin, on the March 10, 2018.

Arrests were undertaken in Dublin and Louth, resulting in the detention of four men aged in their 20s and 30s, who, later this morning, will be brought before the Special Criminal Court, Dublin.

Speaking today Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll, who heads Special Crime Operations, said:

"The Garda Síochána, through Special Crime Operations and the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau, in particular, continues in its unrelenting determination to bring ‘threat to life’ related investigations, to an appropriate conclusion”.