Qualified Mechanic/Forklift Service Engineer Required

AMLAC forklifts are main dealers for Toyota Material Handling Equipment

An opportunity to join our team as a Qualified Mechanic/ Forklift Service Engineer has become available working within some of our locations based in the North East. The counties we wish to recruit within include Louth/ Monaghan. The ideal candidate will reside in one of these locations.

The Role:

This is an exciting role and your duties will include:

Servicing and Repairing Diesel, LPG and Battery Forklift Trucks

The Candidate will:

- Be a Fully Qualified Mechanic

- Experience as a Forklift Engineer an advantage

- Have previous experience working with Forklifts and Power Pallet Trucks

- A good knowledge for fault tracing and repairing electronic faults on Electric Forklift Trucks

- Hold a full clean Drivers Licence

- Have own tools (Special Tools Provided)

Benefits:

- A company vehicle will be provided

- We offer a very competitive salary which is based on experience



Replies with CV to: info@amlac.ie