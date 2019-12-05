SPONSORED CONTENT
Qualified Mechanic/Forklift Service Engineer Required
AMLAC forklifts
AMLAC forklifts are main dealers for Toyota Material Handling Equipment
An opportunity to join our team as a Qualified Mechanic/ Forklift Service Engineer has become available working within some of our locations based in the North East. The counties we wish to recruit within include Louth/ Monaghan. The ideal candidate will reside in one of these locations.
The Role:
This is an exciting role and your duties will include:
Servicing and Repairing Diesel, LPG and Battery Forklift Trucks
The Candidate will:
- Be a Fully Qualified Mechanic
- Experience as a Forklift Engineer an advantage
- Have previous experience working with Forklifts and Power Pallet Trucks
- A good knowledge for fault tracing and repairing electronic faults on Electric Forklift Trucks
- Hold a full clean Drivers Licence
- Have own tools (Special Tools Provided)
Benefits:
- A company vehicle will be provided
- We offer a very competitive salary which is based on experience
Replies with CV to: info@amlac.ie
