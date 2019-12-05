Appeal made for blood donors in Dundalk this month

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service (IBTS) have made an appeal for blood donors to attend one of their mobile clinics taking place in Dundalk this month.

The first clinic takes place in the Crowne Plaza in Dundalk on Monday December 16 and Tuesday December 17 from 4.30 pm to 8 pm.

The mobile clinic then moves to the Clan na Gael GAA Centre in Dundalk on Wednesday 18 and Thursday 19 December, from 4.30 pm to 8 pm.

The IBTS say that one in four people will need a blood transfusion at some point in their lives. Every week 3,000 donations are needed in Ireland.

An average adult has between 10 and 12 pints of blood. A blood donation is just 470mls – less than one pint. In 2018, Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda required 2,403 units.

For further details, please contact the lo-call Donor Information Line 1850 – 73 11 37 or Finbar Gethins, Area Manager at the Ardee Regional Office, 041 – 685 9994, or visit www.giveblood.ie.