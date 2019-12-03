Fall in homeless numbers in Louth continues

The number of adults accessing Louth County Council managed emergency accommodation continues to fall from the record highs seen earlier this year.

131 adults accessed managed emergency accommodation in October, according to the October Homeless Report released this evening by the Department of Housing, Planning & Local Government.

This represents a fall from the 155 reported in September, 170 in August and 180 in July.

Three adults were recorded as homeless in Monaghan, up from one in September, and 10 in Cavan, down from 13 in September.

The number of homeless families in the North East (Louth, Monaghan and Cavan) in October was 27, down from 29 in September but still eight more families than in August when 19 families were recorded as homeless in the North East.