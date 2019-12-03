Go ahead given to redevelop former Táin Holiday Village in north Louth

Louth County Council have granted conditional planning permission to redevelop the former Táin Holiday Village at Ballyoonan in Omeath in north Louth.

ML Quinn Construction Ltd have been given the go ahead to demolish four existing structures and the partial demolition of one existing structure at the site, and build a three-storey nursing home in its place.

The developer has also been given the go ahead to develop around 3.1 hectares of the site as a tourism accommodation facility comprising 51 cabin-style units and eight 'gateway pods'.

The redevelopment also includes the conversion of an existing structure into reception/café/bar.

The application to redevelop the site was made in July and following the submission by the applicant of further information to Louth County Council, a decision was made to grant conditional planning permission on November 29.