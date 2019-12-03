Planning lodged for redevelopment of Halliday Mills in Dundalk

The Ard Dealgan complex on Quay Street, now named Hallidays Mills, looks set for redevelopment after a planning application was lodged by a private company with the Council, seeking to redevelop the complex.

At the Dundalk Municipal District October meeting, councillors heard that Louth County Council was seeking to place a Compulsory Purchase Order on the complex, and were awaiting a response from An Bord Pleanála on its plans.

The meeting was told that the process is “very commercially sensitive” and that negotiations were taking place on an “almost daily basis”. Members were also told at the meeting that the local authority were in talks with housing bodies as well as contractors with regards to the redevelopment of the apartment complex.

Last week however, an application was lodged with Louth County Council by Randleswood Holdings Ltd, seeking to redevelop the complex.

In the application, the developer is seeking permission for the construction of an extension and layout revisions at 4th & 5th floor levels comprising:

Nine new apartments made up of six two-bed and three three-bed apartments, each with private balcony/terrace.

Revision of the layouts of the six existing apartments 63, 64, 65, 66, 72 & 73 with changes to apartment type to apartment 65 from one bed to two bed, apartment 66 from one bed to three bed and 73 from two bed to three bed.

Elevational changes of existing building to include courtyard fenestration, external wall finishes and roof modifications.

and Alterations to existing basement car parking layout and all associated site works

The application was lodged with the Council on November 27, with a decision due by January 30.

The Democrat have contacted Louth County Council to find out what the situation is now regarding the CPO process and if the complex is now in new hands. The Council have yet to respond.