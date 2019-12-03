Dundalk mum bringing science to kids parties

Local mum of two Maureen Hoey, noticed a real niche in the market for unique birthday parties when looking for something different for her own kids.

The Junior Einstein’s Club brings hands-on fun, entertaining and educational STEM subjects (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) to life with slime-making lessons, giant smoke cannons, and their now-famous elephant toothpaste experiment.

You can book Maureen’s service for children’s birthday parties as well as science camps, school science shows, and workshops.

Maureen explained: “I have young kids myself and I was looking for something for a child’s party that was a little different, the fact its also educational is fantastic for parents and children alike!

“I had heard of the Junior Einstein’s Science Club but I was disappointed to learn it wasn’t available in Louth. So I got in touch with Tracey-Jane (CEO and founder of Junior Einsteins Science Club Ltd.). When I heard there were franchise opportunities available, I jumped at the chance and I’m now delighted to be bringing this service to the Louth area. I think there is a gap in the market in Dundalk for something like this.

“It’s a fantastic way for children to learn about the world around them through STEM subjects in a fun and exciting environment.”

Maureen added: “It’s very educational. The kids are learning a lot at the parties, Camps and Saturday clubs. They have great fun making slime.

“They also learn about electricity, Smoke Cannons, forensic crime scenes to name but a few and there’s even a Mentos explosion - which we do outside of course!

“My own kids are loving it so far. It’s very interactive and creative. You’d be surprised by how much the kids already know about science and how much more they want to learn.”

Maureen says she aims to be able to provide the service in Drogheda and the surrounding areas in the near future. Call Maureen on 087 4288278 or email junioreinsteins@gmail.com