Blackrock's Clermont reopens after extensive refurbishment

The Clermont in Blackrock reopened its doors last night following extensive renovations. 

The pub and restaurant has had a complete makeover after it was sold in September 2018 by the Smyth family. 

The bars new website says: ''We’re all about fresh food, fresh ingredients, fresh thinking.'' 

It now features cosy booth seating, a beer garden and a fresh new look throughout. 

The food and drinks menus have also been totally revamped.  

To book see: www.theclermont.ie/