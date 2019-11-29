Blackrock's Clermont reopens after extensive refurbishment

The Clermont in Blackrock reopened its doors last night following extensive renovations.

The pub and restaurant has had a complete makeover after it was sold in September 2018 by the Smyth family.

The bars new website says: ''We’re all about fresh food, fresh ingredients, fresh thinking.''

It now features cosy booth seating, a beer garden and a fresh new look throughout.

The food and drinks menus have also been totally revamped.

To book see: www.theclermont.ie/