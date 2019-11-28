Defender Dean Jarvis departs Dundalk FC

Dundalk FC have this afternoon confirmed the departure of left back Dean Jarvis from the club.

Speaking to Dundalkfc.com, Jarvis said: “I would like to thank the staff the fans and especially the players for making the past two years the best in my career to date. The success and memories we all had together are something I’ll never forget. All the best going forward to everyone and thank you all.”

Head Coach Vinny Perth wished Jarvis all the best, adding: “Unfortunately Dean has decided to move closer to home to be closer to his young family. We wish him well. He has been an integral part of the league winning squad over the past two years. We wish him well in his future career and he will always be welcome back at Oriel Park. In his time a the club he has won two league titles, an FAI Cup, a League Cup and a Unite The Union Champions Cup. It has been a very successful time for Dean at the club and we wish him the very best. He will always be a friend of the squad. “