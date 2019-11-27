Funding announced for fisheries conservation initiatives in Louth

Inland Fisheries Ireland have announced today that funding has been granted to Dundalk Salmon Anglers to support the installation of fencing along 500 metres of river bank on the River Fane.

€7,584 has been granted for the fencing, which is to be installed to prevent livestock entering the river and causing damage, which in turn will improve the river habitat and salmon spawning beds.

The funding announcement is part of a total fund of €1 million in grants from Inland Fisheries Ireland, which are to support fisheries conservation, protection and education initiatives and give the public greater access to fishing sites around the country.

Overall the funding has been awarded to 25 projects in 16 counties, alongside two nationwide initiatives, and is made available by Inland Fisheries Ireland under its National Strategy for Angling Development (NSAD).

Since 2016, the NSAD has supported 128 projects across the country with over two-thirds (69%) of projects completed to date with the remaining projects in progress.

This latest funding is granted through the Salmon and Sea Trout Rehabilitation, Conservation and Protection Fund (€894,850), NSAD Capital Grants Fund 2019 (€128,300) and the Midlands Fisheries Fund (€15,000).

Inland Fisheries say the funding call was oversubscribed with applications from community groups, angling clubs and local authorities all looking to improve and protect their local fisheries resource.

Announcing the fund recipients, Sean Canney TD said: “As Minister with responsibility for inland fisheries, I am delighted to make over funding available to this project in Louth and others across the country which will help us conserve, protect and develop a sustainable fisheries resource for all."

“Some of the projects receiving funding will focus on recovering valuable salmon and sea trout stocks while others will look to build infrastructure which will help those of all abilities access fishing.

"However, all projects have a commonality in that they will help deliver a sustainable inland fisheries and sea angling resource and in turn, help us realise the economic and social benefits which the fisheries resource offers to communities nationwide.”

For further information and a full list of projects receiving funding, please visit www.fisheriesireland.ie/funding .