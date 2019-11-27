Judge says Dundalk man with 57 previous convictions has 'a really bad record'

A 33 year old man with 57 previous convictions who admitted committing a number of public order offences in Dundalk, was sentenced to a total of six months at the local district court last Wednesday.

The court was told Declan Grimes of Grange Drive, Muirhevnamor, Dundalk had been intoxicated and used threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour towards gardaí or members of the public.

The court heard on one occasion - December ninth last year, he had refused to leave after gardai who were performing a licence check at a pub on Park Street were told by staff that the defendant was refusing to go.

The Defence said Mr. Grimes presents as somebody in much better condition having availed of the facilities available in prison and wants to engage with education and addiction services.

Judge McKiernan imposed two three month sentences but made the second one consecutive saying the accused had “a really bad record”. The rest of the charges were marked taken into consideration.