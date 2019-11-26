Louth councillors voice frustration at failure of Bridge Street funding appeal

Councillors voiced their frustration at the November meeting over the failure of the appeal for funding for the planned Bridge Street rejuvenation.

Cllr Emma Coffey raised the matter in the Chamber, calling for a more transparent process, which could explain why the funding was not granted.

Commenting on the appeals process, Cllr Coffey said that councillors were seeking an update every month on the appeal and in the end, the local authority just get a one-line response to say they were not successful.

Director of Services, Mr Frank Pentony, recognised the councillors frustration at the result of the appeal and remarked that he wondered how some appeals are granted while others were rejected.

Cllr Conor Keelan was critical of the decision, commenting that “it makes strategic sense that the Government invests in towns.”

Cllr Conor Keelan

Speaking to the Democrat on the matter, Cllr Keelan remarked that “it was very disappointing that the appeal for Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF) funding for Bridge Street hadn't been granted.”

Cllr Keelan added, “In the Regional Spatial and Economic Strategy (RSES) the importance of the M1 Corridor is enshrined and Dundalk and Drogheda are both designated growth centres.

“The Government rejected both appeals, making in my view, a mockery of regional policy and depriving Bridge Street of needed funding, given it has missed out on urban renewal in the past.

“I sincerely hope that Bridge Street will be successful of a future funding call so as to enable full completion of the St Nicholas Quarter project up to the Big Bridge,” the Fianna Fáil councillor added.