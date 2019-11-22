PICS: Dundalk Town Centre gets ready for Frostival

The Frostival Winter Festival gets underway today to mark the start of the festive season in Dundalk Town Centre.

The spectacular Frostival Parade will depart from the Longwalk at 7pm on Friday evening weaving its way through Church Street, Clanbrassil Street, Crowe Street, Francis Street and Park Street on a magical journey illuminating the town centre.

Stage being set up at the Courthouse

There will be live music from 6pm with Accidents in the Workplace on stage getting everyone into the festive spirit in time for switching on the town centre Christmas tree and lights at 6.45pm.

The Market Square is a hive of activity this morning

The Christmas Market is already open at Market Square, and the Family Fun Zone and Santa’s Grotto open from 4pm. Children are invited to visit Santa free of charge so they can hand deliver their letter to him in person, children will also receive a little treat kindly sponsored by Fyffes, Haribo and Value Centre Dundalk.

Santa’s Grotto open from 4pm

The Family Fun Zone is almost ready