Deputy Breathnach raises poor quality of Louth's rural roads in Dáil

Louth TD Declan Breathnach has called on the Government to increase funding to repair and improve rural roads, saying that the poor quality of rural roads in Louth have created a huge public safety issue.

The Fianna Fáil TD was speaking in the Dáil this week and asked Minister of State Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government John Paul Phelan if the Government will increase its funding.

Speaking today on the matter, Deputy Breathnach said:

“This is about people living on or near rural roads or class three roads. The State has a responsibility to serve people from every part of the Country, yet the people living on third class roads are being treated as third class citizens.

"The Government promised to increase funding for rural roads in their Programme for Government but we need to see real progress on this.”

Deputy Breathnach said that Minister Phelan noted there were two schemes for road improvements - the Local Improvement Scheme and the Community Involvement Scheme. Breathnach said residents should not have to rely on these schemes for safe roads and he called on the Government for increased funding to improve rural roads.

“It is a huge public safety concern for people who are living on these dangerous roads that have not been maintained for years with large cracks and potholes forming," Deputy Breathnach added.

"The Minister confirmed to me that funding will be increased and this needs to happen as soon as possible before more lives are put at risk on these roads.”